United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,190 Shares of Universal Corp (UVV)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Universal were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,712,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 246,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.99. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $379.72 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

