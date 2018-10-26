United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.39. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

