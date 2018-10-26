United Services Automobile Association Acquires 71,200 Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pacific Ethanol were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $1.60 on Friday. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $83.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $410.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.65 million. Analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEIX shares. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

