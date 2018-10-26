United Rentals (URI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America set a $186.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.
Shares of NYSE URI opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $106.73 and a 52 week high of $190.74.
In other United Rentals news, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,079.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $838,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,602.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 182.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 38.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
