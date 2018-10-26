United Rentals (URI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America set a $186.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $106.73 and a 52 week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,079.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $838,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,602.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 182.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 38.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.