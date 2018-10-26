United Bankshares (UBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $180.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.56 million.

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,958. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $98,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,636,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,498,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.