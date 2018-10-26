UMB Bank N A MO Purchases New Stake in Ball Co. (BLL)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $51.00 price objective on Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

BLL opened at $43.32 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

