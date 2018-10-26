U.S. Bancorp (USB) Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von Sells 17,508 Shares

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
USB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,408,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 41.5% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
