U.S. Bancorp (USB) Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von Sells 17,508 Shares

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

USB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,408,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 41.5% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

