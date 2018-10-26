Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 99.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $170,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,024. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

