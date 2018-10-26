Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) CEO Purchases $31,900.00 in Stock

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) CEO William D. Moss acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TRCB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.
Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
