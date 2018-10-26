Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) CEO Purchases $31,900.00 in Stock

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) CEO William D. Moss acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRCB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

