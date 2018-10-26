Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 137,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

