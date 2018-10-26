TTM Technologies (TTMI) & SigmaTron International (SGMA) Critical Review

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) and SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SigmaTron International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TTM Technologies and SigmaTron International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.66 billion 0.53 $124.21 million $1.04 13.03 SigmaTron International $278.13 million 0.07 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SigmaTron International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TTM Technologies and SigmaTron International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 1 4 1 3.00 SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A

TTM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 51.45%. Given TTM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than SigmaTron International.

Profitability

This table compares TTM Technologies and SigmaTron International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 5.91% 15.85% 5.62% SigmaTron International -1.49% 3.73% 1.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of SigmaTron International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of TTM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SigmaTron International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TTM Technologies beats SigmaTron International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, it offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the aerospace and defense, automotive, cellular phone, computing, medical/industrial/instrumentation, and networking/communications end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves customers operating in the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, and medical/life sciences industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturers' representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

