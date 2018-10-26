Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 897 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

In other news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 12,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,633. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $98.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.