Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,800 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 150.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 511,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,122. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Argus increased their price target on CSX to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

