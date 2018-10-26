Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Corp (O)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3,303.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 71,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $60.54.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,057.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,150. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.