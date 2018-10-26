TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169,495 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,632,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,423,000 after buying an additional 1,440,341 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,048,000 after buying an additional 604,489 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 742,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 514,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,996,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 458,962 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. 3,673,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.01 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Wedbush downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

