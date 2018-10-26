Travelzoo (TZOO) Announces Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.74 million, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.58. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 173,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $2,320,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $3,729,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Travelzoo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Travelzoo as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

