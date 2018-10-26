Travelers Companies (TRV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.37

Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.37 and last traded at $121.60, with a volume of 94433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.56.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 630,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,049 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $248,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.