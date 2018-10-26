Transocean (RIG) Shares Gap Up to $10.84

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $10.84. Transocean shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 12123550 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 99.38%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1,255.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,103,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,595,000 after buying an additional 4,727,168 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,714,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $117,123,000 after buying an additional 3,882,400 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,022,428 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $107,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,599,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

