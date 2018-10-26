Traders Sell Bank of America (BAC) on Strength (BAC)

Investors sold shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on strength during trading on Thursday. $216.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $404.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $187.86 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bank of America had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Bank of America traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $26.59

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 153,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 328,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

