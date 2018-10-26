Traders Buy First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $27.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.74 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $59.95

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

