Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $93.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.31. 76,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,459. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $2,263,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,530 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,570 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 211.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after buying an additional 844,609 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,171,000 after buying an additional 488,863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8,360.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 478,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,635,000 after buying an additional 473,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,142,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

