Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.
TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $93.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.
NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.31. 76,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,459. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $2,263,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,530 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,570 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 211.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after buying an additional 844,609 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,171,000 after buying an additional 488,863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8,360.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 478,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,635,000 after buying an additional 473,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,142,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
