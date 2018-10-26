Total’s (TOT) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Total has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Total by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 78,892 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in Total by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Total by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Total by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

