Tolar Price Hits $0.0141 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Tolar has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $196,549.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Tolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00150067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00250913 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.58 or 0.09798332 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,753,669 tokens. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

Buying and Selling Tolar

Tolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.