Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC cut its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,653 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 579,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Cedar Hill Associates LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,169. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

