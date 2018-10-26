Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 102,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 124,767 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Macquarie set a $122.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

PepsiCo stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,819 shares of company stock valued at $20,406,438. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

