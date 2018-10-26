Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 16,762 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on eBay to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $857,907.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,399. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

