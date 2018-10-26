Tesla’s (TSLA) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $225.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $195.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a $210.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $412.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities raised Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $316.85.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $16.04 on Thursday, reaching $330.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,989,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,836. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.84. Tesla has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,485,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,377 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,727 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Tesla by 235.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 139,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 239.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,759 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 40.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 443,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $152,227,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

