Tesla (TSLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cascend Securities

Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cascend Securities currently has $400.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $389.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.85.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $16.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,989,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,836. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tesla has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 251.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 191.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

