Tesla (TSLA) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.85.

Tesla stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,348,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.84. Tesla has a 12-month low of $244.59 and a 12-month high of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,727 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,485,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 581,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 500,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 443,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $152,227,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

