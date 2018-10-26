Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million.

TBNK stock remained flat at $$27.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.22.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

