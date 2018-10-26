Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.50. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

TER stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 5,828,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,561. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 465,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

