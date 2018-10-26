Teck Resources (TECK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.69. 172,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,376. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.94.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

