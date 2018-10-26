Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $779.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total value of $367,576.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,587,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,177 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 264.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 283.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 42.9% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $80.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

