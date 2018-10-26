Synchrony Financial (SYF) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd.

Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

In related news, Director Roy A. Guthrie bought 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,351.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

