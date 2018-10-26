Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.98% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director William J. Cadogan bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $274,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Cadogan bought 56,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $291,319.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,281. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 58.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

