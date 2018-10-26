SunTrust Banks Reiterates “$2.00” Price Target for Sanchez Energy (SN)

SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sanchez Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanchez Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NYSE SN opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Sanchez Energy has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.55. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $259.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanchez Energy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 8,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $37,423.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 1,299.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,000,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 222,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy by 28.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,360,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 299,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sanchez Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 52,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

