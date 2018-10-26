Suedzucker’s (SZU) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday.

SZU has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.47 ($15.66).

SZU traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, reaching €13.91 ($16.17). 227,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €14.59 ($16.97) and a 12-month high of €23.97 ($27.87).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

