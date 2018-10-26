Strs Ohio Purchases 4,186 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 67.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 257,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,638,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 117,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 839,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $988,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $129,971.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,794.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

