Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Market Capitalization Hits $27.87 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and $1.48 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, Radar Relay and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00149973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00251378 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.59 or 0.09674088 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012580 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Gate.io, HitBTC, DragonEX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.