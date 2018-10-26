Stratasys (SSYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Stratasys is benefiting from recovery in sales of high-end products, and improvement in demand from government and other key vertical customers. Moreover, the company's turnaround strategies which include launching innovative products, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, makes us optimistic. Estimates is going up lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, we remain concerned about the company’s declining gross margin which has been impacted by the incremental sales generated from the lower-margin products of acquired businesses.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.44.

SSYS stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 635,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,381. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 40.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after acquiring an additional 352,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 32.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,224,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 63,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

