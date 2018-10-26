StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Major Shareholder Acquires $183,940.00 in Stock

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $183,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Axar Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 94,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $506,660.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 35,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $190,400.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 35,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $186,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 20,000 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 1,600 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $8,608.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 51,225 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $273,029.25.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 27,120 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $140,752.80.

On Monday, October 8th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 8,483 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $44,026.77.

On Friday, October 5th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 19,123 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $99,057.14.

On Friday, September 28th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 6,560 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $32,734.40.

Shares of STON traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.30. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STON. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in StoneMor Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 512.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 45.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 176.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 70.0% during the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on STON. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of StoneMor Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneMor Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

