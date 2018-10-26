StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) Receives $23.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on BANX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, National Securities increased their target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 20,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,107. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $140.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.18.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

