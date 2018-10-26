Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Call Options (MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,679% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

Shares of MDGL opened at $188.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.21. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $325.98.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.