Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hubbell Put Options (HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,300 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,007% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,593.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $102.06 on Friday. Hubbell has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

