Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Steem has a market cap of $221.35 million and $687,466.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00012248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Poloniex and Bittrex. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,459.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.06814825 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.01021576 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009202 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000555 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000502 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 298,042,638 coins and its circulating supply is 281,068,544 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and RuDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

