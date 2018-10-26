Steel Partners (SPLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $434.44 million during the quarter.
Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
