Steel Partners (SPLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $434.44 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter worth about $589,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 37.6% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 36,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 51,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 290,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

