State Treasurer State of Michigan Increases Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $116.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

