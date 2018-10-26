State Treasurer State of Michigan Acquires 602,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787,797 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,000 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 1.5% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned approximately 0.50% of Exelon worth $209,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,369,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

