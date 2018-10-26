State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $280,000 in Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter worth $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter worth $619,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 641.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 19.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price target on shares of Luxfer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.91. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous dividend of $0.12. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

