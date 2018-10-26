Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00150080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00251643 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.07 or 0.09684577 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,672,508 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

